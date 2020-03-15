Monthly event helps McLean County families put food on the table

NORMAL — As with any event in which more than a handful of people are expected, there will be prep work to help deter the spread of the coronavirus.

Those discussions were held late last week, prior to the Eastern Illinois Foodbank’s Foodmobile Saturday at Normal Community West High School, said event coordinator Dayna Brown, spokeswoman for Unit 5 schools.

“But we felt strongly that we needed to help our local families that needed it,” she said.

About two years ago, Unit 5 partnered with Eastern Illinois Foodbank to help families in need in McLean County. Once per month, the foodmobile sets up tables at Normal West for the 90-minute giveaway of free food and grocery products to low-income families.

“It’s a blessing,” said Ed Dahm of Bloomington on Saturday. “I have a family that is going through some tough times and this is just a huge gift. It’s much appreciated.”

Brown said between 150 and 275 families, on average, show up at the event each month.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}