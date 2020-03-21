3 more COVID-19 cases in McLean County, one in Livingston

“The McLean County Health Department remains dedicated to protecting the health of our residents and doing what we can to prevent further spread of this virus,” Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight said in a statement released Saturday. “We continue to work with our local and state partners in a collaborative response effort to COVID-19. It has been amazing to see so many local groups and the citizens of McLean County step up during this difficult time, working together to ensure that the needs of our community are being met.”

Graven said that with the limited amount of testing, the McLean County Health Department continues to serve as a public resource.

“More and more commercial labs are able to test for COVID-19 so there are more avenues to direct people to get tested, however, the need for testing far outweighs the resources that are available to do that testing, both locally and nationally.”