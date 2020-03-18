More demand, fewer volunteers at Central Illinois food banks as coronavirus concerns continue

That extra work comes even as pantries tell their many older volunteers to stay away. They also are accepting help only from smaller groups, rather than the 50 or 60 people from churches or service clubs who typically join to offer a night or weekend of free help.

“Everyone needs to be spaced out with less interaction,” said Kelly Ptacek, the vice president for external affairs at Omaha, Nebraska-based Food Bank for the Heartland. “We’ve become less efficient as we pack those boxes, but I’ll take less efficient operations over no operations.”

For most people, the virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness. Most people recover from the virus.

In the Seattle area, which leads the nation in coronavirus deaths, getting volunteers at all has been difficult.

“Yeah, we've been seeing our clientele go up in the past week and our volunteers have been staying home because of the coronavirus and there has been actually less food as people have been hoarding," said Stephen Kreins, operations manager at the Queen Anne Food Bank. “That hasn't hit us as hard as the volunteers.”