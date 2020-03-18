More demand, fewer volunteers at food banks

“IIt’s a quick and easy signup,” Bacon said. “It saves a lot of time on our end for them to sign up and schedule themselves.”

The volunteers are limited to 10 per shift. The shifts are 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, Tuesdays, Thursday and Friday. Volunteers can sign up for one or two shifts. Residents are also encouraged to give money but not food, clothing or household donations, which are not being accepted.

The virus has caused a reversal in how pantries provide food, shifting from letting people select items in what amount to mini-groceries to giving them a sack filled with food. Giving people control over what they select gives them dignity and reduces waste, but giving them pre-filled sacks enables quicker interactions with less chance of passing along the virus.

The sacks also require a lot more work by staff and volunteers who must sort and package items.

“We’re getting through it,” said Matt Unger, who heads the Des Moines Area Religious Council’s network of 14 pantries. “We’re going to do this as long as we can, as good as we can until we run out of adaptations.”