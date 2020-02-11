LINCOLN — Dig out your shovel and warm clothes. Winter isn’t done with us yet.

Snow will be arriving Wednesday, with the heaviest totals of 4 to 6 inches along and north of the Interstate 74 corridor, including Bloomington-Normal. The snow will taper to less than an inch south of Interstate 70, with a total of 2 to 4 inches forecast for the Decatur area but less than an inch around Mattoon-Charleston.

Snow-covered roads are possible for the Wednesday evening and Thursday morning commutes, according o the National Weather Service in Lincoln.

Adding insult to potential injury, temperatures will plummet and winds will increase on Thursday. By 5 p.m. Thursday, the temperatures are forecast to be in the mid-teens in Bloomington and Decatur. With winds gusting to nearly 30 mph, the wind chill temperature will be below zero.

Temperatures will fall below zero Thursday night in Bloomington and Decatur and only reach the low to mid-teens during the day on Friday. Mattoon will stay above zero Thursday night and flirt with 20 degrees for Friday’s high.

But before you buy your tickets to flee to Florida, be aware that temperatures will rise to the mid- to upper 30s on Saturday and things are looking comparatively “balmy” for Monday. The forecast calls for a high of 46 in Bloomington and nearly 50 in Decatur and Mattoon.

Contact Lenore Sobota at (309) 820-3240. Follow her on Twitter: @Pg_Sobota

