'More work to do': Shemuel Sanders named Citizen of the Year

DECATUR — The death of a child is a parent's worst nightmare.

Having the death be the result of a random shooting adds another aspect to the pain.

Shemuel Sanders knows this all too well. His daughter, 22-year-old Shemilah, was fatally shot in June 2020. The tragedy led Sanders to take action, hoping to spare another parent the grief he has endured.

He created the Shemilah Outreach Center, a program that provides young men life skills and a respect for hard work.

Those ongoing efforts have earned Sanders the Citizen of the Year honor from Decatur Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe. The Monday announcement was part of the Decatur Regional Chamber of Commerce’s annual Chamber Awards.

During the award presentation, Moore Wolfe thanked Sanders for “(taking) the most tragic, horrific event in his life and (turning) it into a miracle.”

She applauded him for “(moving) mountains to make Decatur better, to make our children better, and to make a future possible for children in this community.”

Sanders was overwhelmed by the honor.

"There's many great people who've received this award," Sanders said. "It was a shock to me."

Recent citizens of the year have included Kevin Breheny, past president of J.L. Hubbard Insurance and Bonds; philanthropist and former Macon County Sheriff Howard Buffett; late Decatur Mayor Mike McElroy; Jeanelle Norman, president of the Decatur branch of the NAACP; and David Wilhour, a former human resources director at Caterpillar who is active on various initiatives.

But, Sanders added, his work is far from over.

"I have so much more work to do. This is just the beginning of trying to turn this community around," he said. "This is just the peel of the apple."

Sanders hopes to build a gymnasium adjacent to the Shemilah Outreach Center. "Then the youth have someplace fun to play," he said.

Last month, a Macon County jury found Paul M. Folks guilty of fatally shooting Shemilah as she fled from a crowd involved in a violent argument near the underpass on East Garfield Avenue.

When he spoke of Folks after the verdict, it became more clear why Sanders is using his work with youth to honor his daughter's memory.

“I do want to say this: I believe that he (Folks) wasn’t taught life, he didn’t have right guidance and he made some bad choices … and like I tell the youth today, your actions, the things you do in life, there are consequences.”

Pastor Rod Wilson has worked along side Sanders during various projects and events throughout Decatur. He said he wasn't surprised Sanders received such an honor.

"I've told him, as it pertains to our youth and the violence that's happening in our city right now, he's one of the most relevant individuals out here," Wilson said. "He doesn't just go looking for kids. They come looking for him. That tells me a lot."

According to Wilson, the youth want to be safe and stay out of trouble. "They want to get in somewhere safe where they can have a good time," he said. "And know somebody who loves them."

Wilson and Sanders have worked together for more than 10 years. Their contributions to the city grew after the idea for the outreach center was developed.

"With the right support, I see a lot of kids' lives being saved," Wilson said. "That's the kids taking part in violent activities as well as those being innocent bystanders. They will be somewhere else when bad things happen a lot more often now."

