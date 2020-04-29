Moultrie Co. reports fifth coronavirus case
SULLIVAN – A female in her 30s is the fifth Moultrie County resident to be diagnosed with coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday.

Public health officials said the woman is quarantined at home and steps are being take to contact and verity all of her close contacts.

To date, 85 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 75 tests were negative for coronavirus, and five are still pending.

Because this virus is becoming more widespread, residents are being cautioned to consider themselves at risk for exposure.

“It is extremely important for people to continue to abstain from gathering with anyone outside of your own household,” Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator said. “Large gatherings increase the opportunity for the coronavirus to be transmitted to others. If travel outside of the home is unavoidable, wear a mask which covers your mouth and nose to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus.”

The health department reminds everyone to stay at home as much as possible; cover coughs and sneezes; and continue to frequently wash their hands with warm water and soap. People who are ill, even those with mild symptoms, should take extra precautions to isolate themselves from others, stay in contact with their doctor and not leave home.

