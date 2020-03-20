Moultrie County Courthouse access limited; emergency declaration made in Sullivan

SULLIVAN — The Moultrie County Board voted during a special meeting Friday to close the courthouse to the public, starting Monday as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus.

Only essential business, done by making an appointment with necessary department officials, will be allowed until further notice, said county board Chairman David McCabe of Bethany. Court related business already had been limited to essential hearings.

The move comes after Sullivan Mayor Richard Glazebrook issued an emergency declaration for the community. In a statement on social media Friday, Glazebrook encouraged residents to adhere to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's order to shelter in place.

“This is not something to take lightly, and we ask that each member of our Community take this seriously and voluntarily comply,” Glazebrook said. “We trust the members of our community will voluntarily comply with the governor’s order so that we may help lessen the spread of COVID-19.”

The county board on Friday also approved paying the premiums for its part-time employees to have access to the telemedicine option of the county’s health care plan. McCabe said the action will help to prevent unnecessary trips to health care providers. The option is already available to full-time employees.