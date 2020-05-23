Moultrie County reports 11th case of COVID-19

SULLIVAN — A man in his 60s is the eleventh case of COVID-19 in Moultrie County, officials said Saturday.
The Moultrie County Health Department said the patient is recovering at home in isolation. Public health officials are contacting all close contacts.
To date, 307 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19, the health department said.
Symptoms associated with COVID-19 include fever, fatigue, a dry cough, repeated shaking with chills, body aches, headache, sore throat and loss of smell or taste. Individuals should immediately seek medical attention if experiencing difficulty breathing, shortness of breath, confusion, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, or a bluish color in the lips or face.
Anyone who is sick with these symptoms who needs medical or emergency care should notify the physician or emergency medical service provider before arriving at the facility, the health department said.
