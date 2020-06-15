Moultrie County reports 15th resident diagnosed with coronavirus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SULLIVAN — A man in his 50s is the latest Moultrie County resident to be diagnosed with the coronavirus, the health department reported Monday.

This announcement brings the total confirmed cases in Moultrie County to 15. Officials said in a news release that the man is recovering at home in isolation and efforts are being made to reach out to those who may have come into contact with him.

To date, 577 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those residents who have tested positive, 12 have been released from isolation, officials said.

Health officials encourage residents to continue taking precautions to prevent contracting and spreading COVID-19 infection.

