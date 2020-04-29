Moultrie County reports 5th coronavirus case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN – A female in her 30s is the fifth Moultrie County resident to be diagnosed with coronavirus, the county health department announced Wednesday.

Public health officials said the woman is quarantined at home and steps are being take to contact and verity all of her close contacts.

To date, 85 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 75 tests were negative for coronavirus, and five are still pending.

Because this virus is becoming more widespread, residents are being cautioned to consider themselves at risk for exposure.

“It is extremely important for people to continue to abstain from gathering with anyone outside of your own household,” Angela Hogan, Moultrie County Health Department administrator said. “Large gatherings increase the opportunity for the coronavirus to be transmitted to others. If travel outside of the home is unavoidable, wear a mask which covers your mouth and nose to reduce the likelihood of transmitting the virus.”