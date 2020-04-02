Moultrie County reports first positive case of COVID-19, a woman in her 30s

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday.

The woman is at home in isolation and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been followed, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement.

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission," the agency said.

The health department said 19 residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Thirteen of those tests have been negative, and five are pending.

The health department is encouraging everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure and stay home as much as possible. People should cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands with warm water and soap and isolate themselves from others when they are ill.

Contact Allison Petty at (217) 421-6986. Follow her on Twitter: @AllisonAPetty

