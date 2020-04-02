You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County reports first positive case of COVID-19, a woman in her 30s
Virus Outbreak Texas

A kit used to get a sample from a patient for testing of Covid-19 is displayed at a newly opened free testing site operated by United Memorial Medical Center Thursday in Houston.

 DAVID J. PHILLIP, ASSOCIATED PRESS

SULLIVAN — A Moultrie County woman in her 30s has tested positive for COVID-19, health officials said Thursday. 

The woman is at home in isolation and protocol from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been followed, the Moultrie County Health Department said in a statement. 

"Public health officials are working to identify and actively monitor individuals who were in contact with the patient in an effort to reduce the risk of additional transmission," the agency said. 

The health department said 19 residents have been tested for COVID-19 so far. Thirteen of those tests have been negative, and five are pending. 

The health department is encouraging everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure and stay home as much as possible. People should cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands with warm water and soap and isolate themselves from others when they are ill. 

THURSDAY UPDATE: Coronavirus in Central Illinois

