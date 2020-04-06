You are the owner of this article.
Moultrie County reports second confirmed coronavirus case
SULLIVAN — A man in his 30s has been identified as the second confirmed case of coronavirus in Moultrie County.

The county’s health department reports the man is quarantined at home. Health officials are in the process of contacting and verifying all of his close contacts, officials said in a news release.

The announcement comes almost a week after the first case, woman in her 30s, was reported.

To date, 24 Moultrie County residents have been tested for COVID-19. Of those tests, 21 tests were negative for coronavirus, and one is still pending, the release stated.

The health department is encouraging everyone to consider themselves at risk for exposure and stay home as much as possible. People should cover coughs and sneezes, wash hands with warm water and soap and isolate themselves from others when they are ill.

