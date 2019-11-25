You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to hold holiday bazaar
0 comments

Mount Calvary Lutheran Church to hold holiday bazaar

{{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR – Mount Calvary Lutheran Church will hold a Heavenly Holidays Bazaar 7 a.m. To 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, at the church, 2055 S. Franklin St.

Christmas bazaar

The event includes a cookie walk, luncheon, bake sale, Christmas room, cookbooks and crafters. Lunch will be served 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. with carry-out available. The event is sponsored by the church's Ladies Guild.

Contact Valerie Wells at (217) 421-7982. Follow her on Twitter: @modgirlreporter

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News