Mount Zion blood drive planned

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion High School Key Club is hosting a blood drive from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at the Mount Zion Convention Center, 1400 Mount Zion Parkway.
Donors will receive a voucher for a retro T-shirt or a $5 gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.
Call (217) 241-7550 for more information
