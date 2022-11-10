Mount Zion Boy Scouts cancel Christmas tree sales for this year

MOUNT ZION — Boy Scout Troop 43 and Venturing Crew 343 of Mount Zion have canceled their fundraising Christmas tree sale for this year due to a lack of available trees.

The Scouts' long-term supplier has informed them that they won't have trees available this year and likely not for a few years after that. After searching in vain for a new supplier, the Scouts decided to cancel the sale.

The Scouts and Venturing Crew have sold Christmas trees for 30 years and used the proceeds to fund expenses such as insurance and registration fees, provide camping equipment such as tents and trailers and offset the cost of monthly camping and other outdoor activities for the scouts. The annual sale typically raised $10,000.

“One of the Scout Laws is that a Scout is thrifty, so we try to keep the costs for scouting as low as possible for families and provide opportunities for Scouts to fund their own activities,” said Scouts BSA Troop Committee Chair Kent Newton. Each scout normally earned between $100 and $150 in credit for activities by working shifts at the tree stand.

The sale was canceled in 2020 due to the pandemic and returned last year, but sales were slow, resulting in 200 trees being leftover. Because the Scouts have to pay for the trees up front, that meant they raised only about half their usual amount. Their fear, said Scoutmaster Kevin Johnson, is that families who can't find a real tree this year will buy artificial ones, and reduce the potential customer base for future sales.