Mount Zion couple feeling lucky after storm topples tree

“More than 480 field personnel worked throughout the night and continue to work throughout the day to restore power after two rounds of powerful storms that knocked down hundreds of trees and poles in central Illinois. Additional crews will arrive through the day,” Ameren Illinois reported on Twitter and Facebook.

The company’s map of the Decatur area showed the randomness of the storm’s damage, confirmed by a tour of the area by a Herald & Review reporter.

The Camfields count themselves as being pretty lucky. The tree that fell in their yard narrowly missed their house and only brushed the patio on which they were standing. A section of fence was smashed.

With their family safe, their concern was focused on a mother robin that was flying around looking for her nest in a bush near the patio that had three young birds. None survived.

A home on Hillshire Road in Decatur, owned by Scott Maxwell, didn’t fare as well.

It was a little after 10 p.m. that Maxwell received a call from his son, Matthew, who lives in the home, alerting him that a tree had fallen on the roof.

“It shook everything in the house,” Matthew Maxwell said.