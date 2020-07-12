You are the owner of this article.
Mount Zion couple feeling lucky after storm topples tree
Mount Zion couple feeling lucky after storm topples tree

MOUNT ZION — Matt and Amber Camfield were on their back patio taking in the lightning display Mother Nature was putting on Saturday night, when Matt lit some Tiki torches and jokingly wondered if the approaching storm would pack enough punch to snuff them out.

It did, using a large tree on the side of their home to accomplish the task.

“You couldn’t see it because it was so dark. We just saw the leaves forming in around us,” Matt Camfield said of the moment the tree fell next to their Mount Zion home.

Matt and Amber Camfield were on the patio in the background of the photo when a large tree came crashing down Saturday, narrowly missing them and their Mount Zion home.

Just before the tree fell, they said a “whirring wind” picked up and started moving the kids’ toys around the patio.

“It was kinda scary,” Amber Camfield said.

They were among those affected by a storm system that swept through the area Saturday night, leaving broken branches, downed trees, downed corn and power outages in its wake.

Matt Barnes, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Lincoln, said in the Decatur area, the storm brought with it damaging winds, heavy rain and isolated hail. He said wind speeds of 60 mph were reported across the region.

As of 4 p.m. Sunday, Ameren Illinois was still reporting 6,800 customers without power.

“More than 480 field personnel worked throughout the night and continue to work throughout the day to restore power after two rounds of powerful storms that knocked down hundreds of trees and poles in central Illinois. Additional crews will arrive through the day,” Ameren Illinois reported on Twitter and Facebook.

Scott Maxwell prepares to scoop up a portion of the trunk of the tree that fell on a Decatur home he owns. His son, who lives in the home, said the tree fell on the house, causing everything in it to shake. A tarp covers a portion of the roof damaged by the tree.

The company’s map of the Decatur area showed the randomness of the storm’s damage, confirmed by a tour of the area by a Herald & Review reporter.

The Camfields count themselves as being pretty lucky. The tree that fell in their yard narrowly missed their house and only brushed the patio on which they were standing. A section of fence was smashed.

With their family safe, their concern was focused on a mother robin that was flying around looking for her nest in a bush near the patio that had three young birds. None survived.

A home on Hillshire Road in Decatur, owned by Scott Maxwell, didn’t fare as well.

It was a little after 10 p.m. that Maxwell received a call from his son, Matthew, who lives in the home, alerting him that a tree had fallen on the roof.

“It shook everything in the house,” Matthew Maxwell said.

The duo and a host of friends and neighbors worked until 2 a.m. Sunday getting enough of the tree off the structure so that a tarp could be placed over four new holes to prevent any potential water damage. They were back at it Sunday, clearing away the large trunk.

Scott Maxwell said he just had the two trees in the front yard trimmed up. He never suspected one of them would fall. He’s already considering having the second tree removed to prevent an encore occurrence.

“It was a crazy storm,” Scott Maxwell said. “It just blowed out of nowhere and it was gone.”

