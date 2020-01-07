Mount Zion Del's Popcorn Shop plays part in movie recipe — featuring Ed Asner

“We thought it sounded like fun,” Mike said. “We’d be willing to try that.”

Plans were finalized in November and Jan. 7 was identified as movie day.

Agreeing to be a part of the movie was the easy part. Not telling anyone for two months, that wasn’t so easy.

“It’s been really hard for me,” Trudy said. "I can’t wait until tomorrow so I can tell everybody and share some pictures.”

Those pictures will include her and Mike with Asner, Christian and other actors and crew members.

And while they can’t tell you anything that might give away the plot of the movie, Trudy will be more than happy to tell you about all the stuff that takes place behind the scenes. And, if you have the time, which treats Asner liked the most.

Spolier alert: He appeared to like everything he got his hands on.

Trudy relayed one instance when Christian handed his bag of gummy bears to Asner. They were gone in no time.

Members of the film crew arrived Monday night and spent three hours rearranging the showroom, taking advantage of the variety of tins and colorful jars of candy they already have on hand as part of their regular product offering to create the set.