Mount Zion funeral home operator: grieving families to benefit from eased COVID restrictions

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.
For many, grieving the loss of a loved one is a family, and sometimes, a community process.
Deciding who could attend a funeral in person, often leaving close family members and friends watching from afar or online, has proven to be a challenge since the state began implementing coronavirus restrictions in March.
The move last month to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, which increased the size of gatherings to 50 from 10, was a welcome arrival for Ron Johnson and other funeral directors.
“We, as funeral directors and staff, have witnessed the added stress and grief our families have endured over the last few months of this pandemic and are welcoming the ability for all family members, friends, and the community to come together in being able to share and grieve in the loss of a life that has ended,” said Johnson, who serves families at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Homes in Mount Zion.
One of the challenges in recent weeks has been dealing with family members who were told they couldn’t gather as they wished to say their goodbyes, while watching media coverage of well-attended funerals for George Floyd, the Black man who died while in police custody in Minneapolis, and the large protests that took place in the wake of that incident.
Add to that the inconsistency of coronavirus-related regulations that exist from state to state and the federal government.
“It’s been a very difficult balancing act,” Johnson said.
Johnson said not all memorial services taking place during the next couple of months will be for those who are just now passing away.
“Families who had postponed services for loved ones early on in the pandemic are scheduling services and committals in July,” he said. While many families hinted that might be the case when the restrictions first arrived, he wondered how many would follow through.
“This used to be an extremely rare occurrence,” he said. “Now there is some commonality” as people view the service as a way of getting the closure they desire.
Through it all, Johnson worries about the mental health of those left behind.
“They’re grieving differently. They’re grieving with less support and that concerns me,” he said.
One of the by-products of the coronavirus restrictions was a move toward the recording of services and uploading them to the internet for those who were unable to attend to view. Johnson said he anticipates that becoming a more common request, even after the coronavirus threat has passed.
He’s not so sure that is a good thing.
“Social distancing is good for preventing the spread of a pandemic, but it’s not the right thing to do for a grieving family,” he said.
People need support at this most trying time, he said. They need to look into the eyes of a friend and know things are going to be OK.
“Sometimes that silent hug says volumes.”
