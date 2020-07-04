Mount Zion funeral home operator: grieving families to benefit from eased COVID restrictions

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Editor's note: This story is part of a series in which reporters check with Central Illinoisans about how their lives have changed in the pandemic. Read the series here.

For many, grieving the loss of a loved one is a family, and sometimes, a community process.

Deciding who could attend a funeral in person, often leaving close family members and friends watching from afar or online, has proven to be a challenge since the state began implementing coronavirus restrictions in March.

The move last month to Phase 4 of the state’s Restore Illinois plan, which increased the size of gatherings to 50 from 10, was a welcome arrival for Ron Johnson and other funeral directors.

“We, as funeral directors and staff, have witnessed the added stress and grief our families have endured over the last few months of this pandemic and are welcoming the ability for all family members, friends, and the community to come together in being able to share and grieve in the loss of a life that has ended,” said Johnson, who serves families at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Homes in Mount Zion.