Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance hosting blood drive Monday

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance is hosting a community blood drive on Monday, Aug. 17.

It will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Christian Church, 1125 Florian Ave., Mount Zion.

Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

Call Pastor Rocky Woolery at (217) 864‑4315 for more information.

