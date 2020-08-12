You have permission to edit this article.
Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance hosting blood drive Monday
Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance hosting blood drive Monday

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance is hosting a community blood drive on Monday, Aug. 17.

It will be held from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at Mount Zion Christian Church, 1125 Florian Ave., Mount Zion.

Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required. 

Call Pastor Rocky Woolery at (217) 864‑4315 for more information.

