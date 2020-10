Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance to host a Community blood drive

MOUNT ZION — The Mount Zion Ministerial Alliance is having a community blood drive from 3 to 6 p.m. Monday at the Coffee Shop/Foyer, 720 W. Main St., Mount Zion.

Donors will receive a voucher for a retro T-shirt or a $5 gift card. Donors must be older than 17 and weigh more than 110 pounds. Photo identification is required.

To donate blood or for more information call (217) 367-2202.

The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in hundreds of blood drive cancellations and the need for blood is constant. All blood types are needed.

