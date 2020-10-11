Mount Zion motorcyclist dies in collision with semitruck

MOUNT ZION — A Mount Zion man was killed Saturday evening when his motorcycle was in collision with a semitruck on rural roads east of Oreana near Oakley.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day said Sunday that the collision happened at the intersection of Oakley and Caleb roads and the 45-year-old rider was pronounced dead at the scene at 9:30 p.m.

“The victim suffered massive head injuries in the crash,” Day added. “We have not released the identity as not all family members have been informed yet.”

The crash is being investigated by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office and, in a statement, police said they had been called to the accident scene at 5:24 p.m. “The 77-year-old male operator of the semitruck with trailer was not injured,” the police statement added.

The coroner said his office was now awaiting the results of routine toxicology tests as the police investigation continues. Day said he expected to be able to release the name of the rider sometime Monday.

