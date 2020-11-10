Mount Zion native, 30, with COVID dies; parents: 'She was the moral compass of our family'

BLOOMINGTON — Dani Kater always concerned herself with doing the right thing.
"She was a rules-follower," said her father, Bob Rubin.
"She was the moral compass of our family," said her husband, Tim Kater.
That included wearing a mask and making sure that she remained socially distant from people outside her household during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Throughout this pandemic, she has held us all accountable," said her mother, Tina Rubin. "She made sure we followed the things that the CDC (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) was saying."
In a cruel irony illustrating the seriousness of COVID-19, Dani Kater, of Bloomington, became McLean County's youngest COVID victim when she died on Nov. 3 at age 30.
The following day, McLean County Health Department Administrator Jessica McKnight reported the death of "a female in her 30s with no known underlying health conditions who was not associated with any long-term care facilities." Dani Kater was McLean County's 39th COVID-related death. Since then, two more county residents have died.
"This is a terrible reminder of the seriousness of this virus and the importance of taking steps to protect everyone around you," McKnight said at the time. "While it has often been older individuals with underlying conditions that are hospitalized, young healthy individuals are not immune to complications from this disease. No one can guarantee whether they will have a mild illness or serious complications due to COVID-19."
"I had no idea she was so sick," Tina Rubin said. "I thought we were dealing with a minor case. It happened so quick.
"That's why we want to do this (interviews about Dani)," her mother said. "We want her story out there. People don't get it (COVID's seriousness). People don't understand it. It doesn't just affect people who have a short life span."
Tim Kater, of Bloomington, and Bob and Tina Rubin, of Normal, formerly of Mount Zion, described her, growing up, as a person who didn't seek the limelight but was a good student who did the right thing, took responsibility and enjoyed her friends and horseback riding.
Competing in horse shows in Central Illinois helped to teach her that she "wouldn't win every time," her mother recalled.
"She learned there's a lot of things that are out of your control," Tina Rubin said.
Tim Kater got to know Dani at drumline camp in high school and their friendship evolved into a dating relationship. "She was loving, sweet and caring," he said.
"It was your classic high school sweetheart love story," he said. "In (Mount Zion) high school, we wrote out what our lives would be ... and that's the way it played out up until now."
After they graduated from high school, they went to college, married in 2014 and moved to Bloomington. Dani had worked as an accountant for Keplr Vision in Bloomington. Tim works as an engineer with Precision Planting in Tremont. After retirement, Dani's parents relocated to Normal to be near Dani and Tim.
On Oct. 27, Dani noticed she had lost some of her sense of taste and smell. The couple figured it was COVID so both quarantined at home.
The following day, she was tested for COVID and on Oct. 31 received the results that she was positive for the virus.
But, because she wasn't having serious trouble breathing and following reassurances from a doctor, "we weren't really concerned for ourselves at that point," Tim Kater said. "We thought, give it a week and it'll work its way through."
On Nov. 2, he bought an oximeter and clipped it to Dani's finger to measure the oxygen level in her blood. "It's supposed to be above 95%. Hers was 60."
Support Local Journalism
"Right then, it just hit us that she shouldn't be at home trying to deal with this. We called an ambulance," Kater said.
Dani was taken to Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, where she was admitted to intensive care and initially responded well to oxygen. Because of COVID restrictions, her family couldn't be with her, so Dani communicated with them by texting.
"Monday night (Nov. 2), things started to go downhill for her," her husband recalled. "They put her on a ventilator but it didn't do anything for her."
The next step was a procedure called extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO), which added oxygen to her blood.
"The amount of resources they put to trying to save her, I don't think we would have gotten that anyplace else," Tim Kater said. "They tried everything they could think of."
Despite those efforts, Dani Kater died Nov. 3.
The nightmare for the family was not just losing her so quickly but not being able to see her because of COVID restrictions.
"It's a hard thing for families," Bob Rubin said. "You are not at the bedside."
"Your loved one is in there all alone," Tim Kater said. He wanted to be at her side.
"I remember crying in the car," he said.
Kater doesn't know how his wife got COVID. "She was always incredibly careful about having her mask on and social distancing from others," he said. "No one who tested positive was contract traced to her."
He has since tested positive for COVID so he's continuing his quarantine, as are Dani's parents, who have tested negative.
What's the family's message? One is to buy an oximeter.
The other is more personal.
"Dani was always bothered on Facebook by people not taking it (COVID) seriously and people not wearing masks, but she was too sweet to tell anyone," Tim Kater said. "The best way I can honor her is by taking precautions. It's absolutely about loving your neighbor."
"This is serious," her father said. "It's not a political issue. It (COVID) can strike and it can strike in a hurry ... We want to get this message out and save people from this grief."
"This (getting the word out) is something she would have wanted us to do," her mother said. "If we could use her story to help others, she would be happy."
Watch now: Mixed reaction in Midwest to Joe Biden's presidential win
People across the Midwest held joyful celebrations of Joe Biden's presidential win Saturday, while others reacted with disappointment and uncertainty. See scenes from Wisconsin, Illinois and Indiana.
Supporters of President-elect Joe Biden celebrated his presidential win Saturday on Madison’s Capitol Square. "Today, America and justice won,…
Northwest Indiana residents share their reactions to Joe Biden's projected triumph over incumbent Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.
McLean County, Illinois, residents reacted Saturday morning to the news that Joe Biden would be the country's 46th president.
In Southern Wisconsin, residents reacted with disappointment, excitement, relief and surprise to the news of Joe Biden's presidential win Saturday.
Linda Kull of Windsor, Illinois, said she voted for President Donald Trump and would have liked to see him win a second term. "He's a fighter,…
Residents celebrated Joe Biden's presidential win on Williamson Street on Saturday. "We're really excited," said resident Dave Hyman. "It's be…
In Western Wisconsin, residents offered mixed reactions on Joe Biden's presidential victory Saturday.
Erik Labroo, 22, said he was excited to see his family's Indian heritage reflected in the vice presidency of Kamala Harris.
Erin Hanley of Mattoon said she supported President Donald Trump because she felt he would protect individuals' freedoms. "It seems to me like…
Chris Murphy of Charleston, Illinois, said he wouldn't describe himself as a supporter of Joe Biden, but he was happy Biden won the election. …
"It's a fresh start for everybody," said Samuel Amaro, of Charleston, Illinois, on Joe Biden's election. "It's a new beginning."
Randy Martin of Charleston, Illinois, said he's not enthusiastic about Joe Biden as president, but he was happy to see that President Donald T…
Rachel Pearcy of Charleston, Illinois, said she was very disappointed in the election results. "I think Trump was good for our country. I've n…
Speaking in Decatur, Illinois, 20-year-old John D'Angelo said he was excited for Joe Biden's presidency. "I think he's the right choice for th…
Danny Carraher, 21, said he was thrilled by the election of Joe Biden. "I was more worried about a Trump second term than I was eager about a …
Russ Garver of Decatur, Illinois, said Saturday he worries that the country's intense political divisions are affecting future generations. "T…
Millikin University freshman political science major Caira Butler said she hopes the country's deep divisions can heal after the election. "Ho…
"I'm glad that it's come to a culmination," said Millikin University professor Ed Weber. He said he was hopeful for a peaceful transition of p…
Frank Harris, a business analyst from Mount Pleasant, Wisconsin, said he was happy with the election. "I'd like to see more of a unity and les…
Dan Ballard, a network engineer from Zion, Illinois, said he was happy to hear the election had been called Saturday. "I'm just looking forwar…
Liz Pevrasa, an Amazon packer from Racine, said she was hopeful for positive changes under Joe Biden's presidency.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.