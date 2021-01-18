Mount Zion Odd Fellows donate $2,000 to Boy Scouts

MOUNT ZION — Mount Zion Odd Fellows Lodge 300 donated $2,000 to Boy Scouts Troop 43, Cub Scouts Pack 43 and Venturing Crew 343.

Odd Fellows Noble Grand Jay Woordrum said the lodge members knew the scouts had lost fundraising opportunities like their annual Christmas trees sale due to the pandemic and wanted to help.

The lodge's 12 Days of Christmas raffle provided the funds. The lodge's webpage describes the organization's mission as supporting charities and non-profits throughout the community and ascribes the name "Odd Fellows" to people's saying that it was "an odd bunch of fellows" who would organize for the purpose of raising money to help others.

The money will be divided among the three groups of scouts and used to pay for insurance, trailer licenses, propane, Boy Scouts of America fees, and Scout recognition awards badges and rank advancement, so the funds the scouts raise can go to camping and activities.