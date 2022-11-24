Mount Zion restaurant thanks community with free Thanksgiving meals

MOUNT ZION — When Amanda Wrigley and her family went out for breakfast at Four Star Family Restaurant on Thanksgiving Day last year, a full turkey meal was not what they initially had in mind.

"It was an accident last year," Wrigley, of Decatur, said. "We came for breakfast, but I like to sleep in. And we came in here and they're like, 'well, you can't order breakfast,' so they brought us a (turkey) meal. It was good."

So good that Wrigley, along with her husband, 4-year-old son, parents and cousin, were back again this year — this time fully intending to feast on turkey.

Though open in the morning with a regular menu, the restaurant has shut down its grill at 11 a.m. every Thanksgiving for the past few years and, for three hours, offered up a complimentary full-course turkey meal featuring dressing, mashed potatoes, gravy, corn and soup or salad.

Amanda Turnbo, a waitress who has worked at the restaurant since it opened in 2010, said the tradition started as a way for owners Afrim and Agime Aliu to give back to a community that supports them year-round.

"We have a lot of customers who are widowed, or their children live far away. We have some people that are in here eating most of their meals," Turnbo said. "So we just kind of feel like it's best to give them an option and then to make it free just makes it easier on everybody."

"Without the community that comes for all these meals, we wouldn't have the restaurant," she said.

Turnbo estimates that they typically serve about 200 to 300 people free meals and go through about 100 turkey breasts.

Many of those who showed up Monday were regular customers.

Jean and Denny Storm, Wrigley's parents, said they patronize the restaurant at least once a week. "The waitresses here are like our family," Jean Storm said.

"I don't cook that much at all. So this is just easy," she said. "It's been kind of a rough year for us, so this is a good option for us."

A table over, Decatur resident Phil Bullock was enjoying a turkey meal with his two adult sons Bobby and Bradley. He's in for breakfast twice a week. Asked what brought him in on Thanksgiving, the reply was simple: good food.

"We come here a lot of times and pay the full price, so we figured we might as well get a free one," Bullock added with a laugh.

Bullock and his sons operate a seasonal produce stand and, on occasion, Four Star's owners will buy tomatoes and other items to be used in the restaurant.

"They support us in bringing fruit down here and we support them when it comes to eating," Bullock said. "We're just helping support each other."

The thankful vibes were all around the restaurant, which shortly after 11 a.m. was bustling and busting at the seams. Servers were running back and forth from tables in the front of the house as cooks quickly plated in the back.

Helping the workers by refilling drinks and clearing tables were Mount Zion residents Mike and Nancy Patrick, regulars at the restaurant. It was the second year in a row they came in to add extra pairs of hands.

"They're like family to us and we just wanted to help him out because they're just awesome people," Nancy Patrick said. "They're a blessing to everyone."

Once done helping out, she said, they planned to pick up Mike's mother from a nursing home and have some dinner themselves at the restaurant.

"We were born and raised here, we know pretty much everybody here," Patrick said. "So you get to visit and see people, and it's just a great place for everyone to come together and just enjoy food and friendships.

"The food is great and everybody is awesome here, even him," she added, jokingly referring to her husband as he refilled drinks.