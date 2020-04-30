Mount Zion's Blue Ribbon Night canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

The decision to cancel the event, which included live music and fireworks, was made due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mount Zion Area Economic Development Corporation.

"The success of past Blue Ribbon Night events has been due to the financial support and donations from the Mount Zion area business community," the organization said in a statement. "The Mount Zion EDC Board of Directors appreciates and supports every local business and felt that at this time the Mount Zion community needed to support these businesses rather than ask for their support during these difficult times."