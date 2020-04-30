You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Mount Zion's Blue Ribbon Night canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic
0 comments
alert

Mount Zion's Blue Ribbon Night canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT ZION — Blue Ribbon Night scheduled for July 3 in Fletcher Park is canceled, organizers said Thursday. 

The decision to cancel the event, which included live music and fireworks, was made due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mount Zion Area Economic Development Corporation.

"The success of past Blue Ribbon Night events has been due to the financial support and donations from the Mount Zion area business community," the organization said in a statement. "The Mount Zion EDC Board of Directors appreciates and supports every local business and felt that at this time the Mount Zion community needed to support these businesses rather than ask for their support during these difficult times."

The organization asked residents to continue their support of local businesses by picking up curbside meals.

PHOTOS: Blue Ribbon Night at Fletcher Park

PHOTOS: Blue Ribbon Night at Fletcher Park

1 of 14

Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News