Mount Zion's Blue Ribbon Night canceled due to COVID-19 pandemic

MOUNT ZION — Blue Ribbon Night scheduled for July 3 in Fletcher Park is canceled, organizers said Thursday.
The decision to cancel the event, which included live music and fireworks, was made due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the Mount Zion Area Economic Development Corporation.
"The success of past Blue Ribbon Night events has been due to the financial support and donations from the Mount Zion area business community," the organization said in a statement. "The Mount Zion EDC Board of Directors appreciates and supports every local business and felt that at this time the Mount Zion community needed to support these businesses rather than ask for their support during these difficult times."
The organization asked residents to continue their support of local businesses by picking up curbside meals.
