MRI director Amy Bliefnick and family appear on Family Feud

DECATUR — Macon Resources Inc. Executive Director Amy Bliefnick and her family recorded a game of Family Feud in the spring of 2019.
The family’s episode, which includes her husband Ray and three sons Ted, Tim and Tom, will finally air at 3 p.m. today (Wednesday) on WRSP FOX.
The family will have a viewing party at the Wagon, 3190 N. Woodford St., Decatur. A special viewing is planned for the MRI clients on Thursday.
Bliefnick and her family are unable to speak about the show’s outcome until it airs. “In seven months, I haven’t told one person,” she said.
According to Bliefnick, the entire experience was enjoyable, including the audition.
“My middle son Tim wanted to try out in Chicago,” she said. “With five in the family, it made it easy.”
Family Feud is a game show in which two families battle against each other trying to guess the most popular responses to a survey question.
During the audition for the show, the Bliefnicks and 700 other families competed in practice rounds. According to Amy Bliefnick, personality is important. “You have to be full of life and spontaneous,” she said.
More than a month later the Bliefnicks learned they would be on the show. Along with the Bliefnick parents, who live in Decatur, their three sons traveled from Chicago, Quincy and Phoenix, Arizona, to be part of the game.
The filming took place in May, with the excitement of the show as only part of the fun. The family also took part in tourist activities, including a tour of Hollywood homes. “It was the same day Doris Day died,” Bliefnick said. “I even got interviewed by a TV reporter about Doris Day,” an actress and singer who died May 13.
Although they were not allowed to speak about how they did on the show, the family is able to talk about the experience, including the energetic personality of the host, Steve Harvey. “He was a lot of fun and he really worked the crowd.”
With 250 people in the audience, the Bliefnicks needed the distraction, but they said they didn’t notice the crowd. “We were busy competing,” Bliefnick said.
As the mother of the group, Bliefnick was originally placed in the middle of the five family members. But after the practice round, the producer moved her to the fourth position. “She told me the game is won or lost in the fourth position,” Bliefnick said. “And women are better in the fourth position.”
The family’s experience on the game show was better than they expected, Bliefnick said.
“To see the family love was so rewarding,” she said.
