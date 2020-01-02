Mt. Pulaski announces Christmas tree pickup dates
Mt. Pulaski announces Christmas tree pickup dates

MOUNT PULASKI -- Christmas tree removal in Mount Pulaski will be Mondays, Jan. 6 and 13. Artificial trees, decorations and lights are not allowed. Trees must be placed on the boulevard by 7 a.m. on these dates. 

