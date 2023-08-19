MT. ZION — The weather was perfect on Saturday morning, according to Kerry Toothman.

So perfect, in fact, that volunteers with the Mt. Zion Odd Fellows’ annual mud volleyball tournament had to hose down the field in between matches to make sure the sun didn’t dry out all the mud.

Getting a little messy is the point, after all.

“You get a chance to get muddy and help someone in need,” said Toothman, co-chair of the tournament. “What more could you want?”

Over 20 teams of around six people each took part in the Saturday tournament, part of the Mt. Zion Pony Express Days festival. This year’s proceeds will be donated to Jason Eckenrod, a former Mt. Zion wrestling coach and co-owner at Arborway Tree Care who suffered a chainsaw accident earlier this year.

Event organizers said the tournament helps community members have fun and unite in support of one of their own.

“This is a yearly thing they look forward to seeing,” said tournament co-chair Kevin Marquis of Mt. Zion. “I love it. I love to see people have a good time. I love to see people getting help.”

Through sponsorships and entrance fees, Toothman said, the fundraiser averages around $6,000 to $8,000 per year.

The mud volleyball tournament fundraiser is the perfect example of what the Odd Fellows organization is all about, said Marquis.

“Everything we do is try to help everybody, anybody,” he said.

For players Carli Voigt, 15, and Hailey Beube, 16, the tournament was a chance to hang out with friends as much as it was to support their community.

“It’s so much fun,” Voigt said.

“And it’s for a good cause,” Beube added.

This was the girls’ second year in the tournament. The two played on a team with their other friends, and though they didn’t make it very far in the tournament, they said they’re already looking forward to playing again next year.

Steve Williams, member of the Mt. Zion Lions Club and executive director of Pony Express Days, said the mud volleyball tournament is just one of many exciting offerings at the festival.

Others included live music and ATV races on Saturday afternoon and evening.

The carnival will be open from 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mud drags will take place in the special event arena at the Pony Express Grounds, 1595 W. Main St. in Mt. Zion, from noon to 6 p.m. A bags tournament will also take place from 12:30 to 3:30 p.m. Registration for the bags tournament starts at noon. The Precious Baby Contest will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., with registration taking place from 2 to 3 p.m.

Even more than all the special events, the best part of Pony Express Days, Williams said, is running into old friends throughout the festival.

“My class reunion was actually this weekend,” Williams said. “And the class is coming out tonight.”

The festival, in its 42nd year, encourages many former residents to come back and visit home, said Williams. Much of the money earned throughout the weekend also ends up staying in the community, he said.

According to its organizers, Pony Express Days gives families one last chance to take it easy and have fun before things start picking up in the fall.

“It’s the last blast of summer,” Williams said.

