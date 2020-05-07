Mueller Co. facilities close for cleaning after Decatur employees test positive for COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

DECATUR — Mueller Water Products said it is temporarily closing its plant and foundry in Decatur after a "very limited number of employees" tested positive for COVID-19.

Spokesperson Yolanda Kokayi said the facilities would be closed Wednesday through Sunday for deep cleaning and sanitizing as a precaution.

"We are working with the Macon County Health Department to test individuals and conduct contact tracing," Kokayi said. "The employees who have tested positive, and those they have had significant contact with, are currently home in isolation with pay and benefits."

Public Health Administrator Brandi Binkley said the health department would not confirm the name of any business with cases of COVID-19.

In general, she said, employers are notified if an employee who tested positive was at work during the determined time period.

"We provide that information to an appropriate staff member (occupational health nurse, administration, management, etc.) and then additional information is obtained regarding contacts so that additional contact tracing and directions to others can be completed," Binkley said in an email. "The employer is also informed to communicate this information to their staff, keeping the identify of the confirmed case confidential."