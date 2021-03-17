 Skip to main content
Multi-vehicle crash diverts traffic on 22nd Street overpass in Decatur
breaking

Multi-vehicle crash diverts traffic on 22nd Street overpass in Decatur

Crash 22nd Street

Multiple vehicles are shown after a crash on the 22nd Street overpass on Wednesday morning. 

 SCOTT PERRY, HERALD & REVIEW

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Traffic was being diverted around the 22nd Street overpass at 8 a.m. as police responded to a multiple-car crash. 

At least five vehicles appeared to be involved, according to a journalist at the scene. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m. 

Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the crash had caused injuries. 

Pileup

Police respond to a crash on the 22nd Street overpass on Wednesday morning. 

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but fog appeared to severely limit visibility in the area. 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 

