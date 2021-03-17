Multi-vehicle crash diverts traffic on 22nd Street overpass in Decatur

This is a developing story that will be updated.

DECATUR — Traffic was being diverted around the 22nd Street overpass at 8 a.m. as police responded to a multiple-car crash.

At least five vehicles appeared to be involved, according to a journalist at the scene. The crash was first reported around 7 a.m.

Police and ambulance crews responded to the scene. It was not immediately clear whether the crash had caused injuries.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known, but fog appeared to severely limit visibility in the area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.