Multiple cases of coronavirus reported in Central Illinois

DECATUR — The coronavirus outbreak crossed into Central Illinois on Saturday, with multiple cases reported in the region, capping a week of school closures and other measures to stem the infection’s spread.
The state Department of Public Health said a Cumberland County man in his 70s tested positive for COVID-19, as well as a Woodford County resident also in his 70s. Two cases in St. Clair County, near St. Louis, also were reported.
Those cases brought the coronavirus total to 64 statewide. Later on Saturday, the Sangamon County Department of Public Health also said a patient tested positive at Memorial Hospital and was in intensive care, and a second patient tested positive at an outpatient facility.
Cases of known coronavirus, named for crown-like spikes that appear on virus particles, had previously been only in the northeastern corner of the state.
“As we expected, we are beginning to identify cases of COVID-19 outside of the Chicago area,” said Gov. J.B. Pritzker in a press conference. “Over the past several days, we have announced aggressive measures to reduce and slow the spread of the virus in Illinois. These are not easy decisions to make and we are not taking them lightly, but we believe these actions will help limit the spread of the virus in our communities and keep our residents safe.”
For most people, coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
There have been no deaths in Illinois related to COVID-19. A number of the earliest diagnoses have made a full recovery, health officials have said.
The Cumberland County patient prompted officials there to declare a state of emergency. Events, including church services, have been canceled for the next week, as officials seek to determine who may have come into contact with the man and prevent the further spread of the virus.
“We are doing our background checks for him, his interactions and where he’s been,” said Roy Clapp, Cumberland County Board chairman.
The patient was treated at the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center emergency room in Mattoon. The state Department of Public Health notified the hospital late Friday that he had tested positive for the virus, the hospital said.
Clapp said the county’s health department staff learned of the diagnosis that evening and began procedures immediately.
“We’ve contacted all of our agencies,” Clapp said. “The county buildings, the mayors, the churches.”
Clapp was unaware of the condition of the patient. “He is being self-quarantined,” he said.
The emergency declaration was recommended by the county health department and emergency management agency as a means of implementing needed procedures and protocols and to get state and federal money. It will expire in seven days unless extended by the board.
‘Stores are completely ransacked’
Saturday continued a wave of announcements about the spread of the virus, which was first reported in the U.S. six weeks ago, in Washington state.
Since then, Pritzker has ordered all public and private schools closed for two weeks and urged groups to scuttle large gatherings.
Springfield Bishop Thomas John Paprocki on Saturday said Catholics are "dispensed from their obligation" to attend Sunday Mass until further notice because of the coronavirus.
In Decatur, many store shelves were nearly barren as customers scrambled to stock up on food, toilet paper, hand sanitizer and other essentials. Kroger at 1818 S. Airport Road had signs advising customers of a limit on certain items, though it was a moot point in several departments that were mostly empty. Multiple aisles of Walmart, 4625 E. Maryland St., had been cleared out by customers. Multiple people approached by the Herald & Review declined to talk about what they were doing — there just wasn’t enough time, several said.
In other parts of the community, life continued as a somewhat altered version of normal, with people filling restaurants and coffee shops. For Sicily Seitz, a 19-year-old Decatur native, the atmosphere in Central Illinois was an odd contrast with New York City, where she attends Fordham University.
Seitz said she has seen more panic in Decatur than in the city. She returned to the area last week after classes were canceled and students and staff transitioned into an online system for the remainder of the semester.
"Stores are completely ransacked here," said Seitz, picking up boba tea at Cocomero in Forsyth. "In New York, people are still doing things like taking the subway. They are much more relaxed."
Having lunch in the restaurant was Zoey Koester, 24. She said people should be prepared but there is no need to panic.
"We need people to be unafraid of one another," she said. "We should support rather than fear each other.”
‘Trusting the Lord will take care of me’
Despite the Cumberland County diagnosis, several residents who were out and about in the area on Saturday said they weren’t overly concerned.
“I’m not worried about it,” said Carol Nelson, 64, as she shopped at Cross County Mall in Mattoon. “I’ve been cautious and doing the things I need to do, washing your hands, covering your mouth, keep your distance.”
She said she wasn’t surprised about the diagnosis.
“Everything comes this way at some point in time,” Nelson said. “If you get sick you just do what you need to do.”
Paul Huckaba of Neoga took a similar view. “They say it takes a couple of weeks to find out if you even have it,” he said. “I could have it. You could have it. We could all have it.”
Huckaba said he isn’t concerned about coronavirus any more than he is about other diseases.
“I don't worry about the flu,” he said. “And the flu kills more people than this.”
Sullivan residents Patrick Spozdoll, 29, and his wife Jessica were also shopping in Mattoon on Saturday. He acknowledged that he is extra careful with sickness. “I’m a bit of a germaphobe,” he said. “But you just use common sense.”
Spozdoll washes his hands and takes other precautionary measures. “Right now, with coronavirus going on, you want to be a little more cautious,” he said.
“If people are having mild symptoms, they should just stay home,” said Jessica Spozdoll, 28. “There’s a lot of reactions and fears.”
Although the coronavirus has hit close to home, Greenup resident Lisa Dill, 54, said she isn’t worried about contracting the disease.
“I’m trusting the Lord will take care of me,” she said. “There’s things that happen in the world all of the time.
“But this is pretty serious — the most serious thing I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.”
‘An action that saves lives’
Pritzker during his press conference urged residents to take steps.
“Once again, no matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to telework, do so. If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” he said. “This isn’t forever. This is a sacrifice in the short term. … Every action that we take to control the spread of this virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at once is an action that saves lives.”
A woman in her 60s living in a long-term care facility located in DuPage County also has COVID-19, according to the Public Health Department. That location was “locked down to outside visitors,” Pritzker said, and state and local officials are identifying others there who might be at risk of contracting the virus.
“From what we’ve seen of this virus so far, older adults do tend to suffer more severe illness, and that’s why our focus will be on these populations,” Illinois Department of Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said Saturday. “Younger adults and children may have only mild illness, but if they attend larger events or come in contact with vulnerable populations, ... that could cause spread of the virus. It will take all of us working together to help reduce the spread of this virus.”
State health officials warned those with heart disease, lung disease, weakened immune systems, cancer patients, elderly people and pregnant women are at the highest risk.
Of the 64 cases in Illinois, about one-third contracted the virus from travel, another third were sickened from being in close contact with someone who has COVID-19 and the remaining cases could be from community spread, Ezike said.
When asked if he would consider additional public health and safety mandates, Pritzker said his administration is “always looking at all the options,” but did not have any immediate plans.
“Counties and cities can make further restrictions if they choose,” Pritkzer added.
Tuesday is Illinois’ primary election, and state officials encouraged voters to cast their ballot by mail, submit it with the county clerk’s office or in person at an early-voting site. Polls will be open Tuesday as well.
As of Friday, labs overseen by her department processed about 1,600 tests, representing more than 800 patients. Ezika warned that as commercial laboratories are able to handle tests, “we could see a dramatic increase of positives over the coming days and weeks.”
Pritkzer on Saturday also announced his administration planned to ask the federal government for permission to expand Medicaid coverage. If approved, Illinois could add new physicians to the program.
