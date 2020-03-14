Multiple cases of coronavirus reported in Central Illinois

“I’m trusting the Lord will take care of me,” she said. “There’s things that happen in the world all of the time.

“But this is pretty serious — the most serious thing I’ve ever experienced in my lifetime.”

‘An action that saves lives’

Pritzker during his press conference urged residents to take steps.

“Once again, no matter how healthy you feel, if you can, stay home. If you are able to telework, do so. If you don’t have to travel, don’t,” he said. “This isn’t forever. This is a sacrifice in the short term. … Every action that we take to control the spread of this virus and prevent our medical infrastructure from dealing with too many cases at once is an action that saves lives.”

A woman in her 60s living in a long-term care facility located in DuPage County also has COVID-19, according to the Public Health Department. That location was “locked down to outside visitors,” Pritzker said, and state and local officials are identifying others there who might be at risk of contracting the virus.