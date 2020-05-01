Decatur Municipal Band cancels June and July concerts

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

DECATUR -- The Decatur Municipal Band has canceled its June and July concerts due to the restrictions of the coronavirus crisis.

"Due to the unprecedented circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Decatur Municipal Band’s concerts for June and July 2020 are canceled," read a statement released on Friday. "The band, which is in its one hundred sixty-third season, gratefully acknowledges the support of the Decatur community and looks forward in hope to the possibility of resuming its Monday night Central Park concerts in August."