Mystery over circumstances surrounding fatal wreck near Cerro Gordo

CERRO GORDO — Mystery surrounds the circumstances of a 46-year Michigan man’s death late Saturday night after he was struck by a vehicle as he walked along Illinois 105 near East County Line Road south of Cerro Gordo.

Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day in a statement said the man was pronounced dead at the scene about 11:48 p.m.

“The victim apparently exited his vehicle, which was sitting on the roadway shoulder, and he was walking/running in the highway lanes,” said Day. “It is not completely clear why the victim left the car and entered the roadway on foot.”

The man’s identity was not revealed Sunday pending notification of next of kin. There were no details released of the other vehicle involved and Day said the crash remained under investigation by the Macon County Sheriff’s Office. Day said law enforcement in Michigan was also assisting.

