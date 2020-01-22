Name a Decatur family who is appearing on 'Family Feud' today. Show me ...

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

More than a month later the Bliefnicks learned they would be on the show. Along with the Bliefnick parents, who live in Decatur, their three sons traveled from Chicago, Quincy and Phoenix, Arizona, to be part of the game.

The filming took place in May, with the excitement of the show as only part of the fun. The family also took part in tourist activities, including a tour of Hollywood homes. “It was the same day Doris Day died,” Bliefnick said. “I even got interviewed by a TV reporter about Doris Day,” an actress and singer who died May 13.

Although they were not allowed to speak about how they did on the show, the family is able to talk about the experience, including the energetic personality of the host, Steve Harvey. “He was a lot of fun and he really worked the crowd.”

With 250 people in the audience, the Bliefnicks needed the distraction, but they said they didn’t notice the crowd. “We were busy competing,” Bliefnick said.

As the mother of the group, Bliefnick was originally placed in the middle of the five family members. But after the practice round, the producer moved her to the fourth position. “She told me the game is won or lost in the fourth position,” Bliefnick said. “And women are better in the fourth position.”