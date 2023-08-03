Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.