DECATUR — Authorities have identified the 44-year-old Bloomington man who died Wednesday morning from injuries suffered in a motorcycle/semitruck crash in Macon County.
Macon County Coroner Michael E. Day issued a news release Thursday morning identifying him as Edgar J. Bailey.
Day said Bailey, who was operating the motorcycle, died from “massive generalized head and body trauma." The crash occurred at 7:53 a.m. at the intersection of Wise Road and U.S. 51.
An inquest is pending.
The crash is being investigated by the Illinois State Police. No additional information has been released.
Trump in court; Joshua trees threatened; Yeezy shoes; and more of this morning's top news:
Law enforcement officials are ramping up security outside the Washington, D.C., federal courthouse where Donald Trump is due to answer charges he tried to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss. Barricades were erected by Thursday morning. The Republican ex-president will face a judge near the U.S. Capitol building his supporters stormed Jan. 6, 2021, to try to block the peaceful transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden. In what’s become a familiar but nonetheless stunning ritual, Trump is expected to be taken into custody and enter a not guilty plea in front of a judge before being released. Then Trump can rejoin the 2024 campaign trail as he seeks to reclaim the White House.
The latest indictment of Donald Trump alleges the former president conspired to overturn the will of voters and disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Yet Trump's most devoted followers claim these serious criminal charges actually show Trump is the victim of political persecution. Misleading claims about the indictment swirled on social media platforms popular with Trump supporters on Wednesday, a day after the latest charges were announced. Experts who study propaganda say that's to be expected following years of Trump's lies about American elections. The experts say the volume of misinformation could increase as the Republican ex-president defends himself while seeking another term in the White House.
Firefighters aided by rain have made progress fighting a massive blaze that swept through the California desert into Nevada and is threatening the region’s famous spiky Joshua trees. Fire officials say a brief, heavy downpour Tuesday afternoon helped limit the spread of the York Fire. As of Wednesday morning, it was 34% contained after roaring through California's massive Mojave National Preserve and crossing into Nevada. It's California's largest fire this year. However, some Joshua trees have burned. Experts say the trees — which grow only in the Mojave Desert — are unlikely to regrow if they are scorched. Firefighters are working to contain the fire without disrupting the fragile ecosystem.
Russian shelling has damaged a landmark church in the city of Kherson that once held the remains of the renowned 18th-century commander who exerted Russian control through the southeast parts of moedern Ukraine and annexed the Crimean Peninsula. Ukraine’s emergency service said four of its workers were wounded in a second round of shelling on Thursday as they fought the fire at St. Catherine’s Cathedral. Authorities says four other people were wounded in the first attack, which also hit a trolleybus. The shelling followed the severe damage suffered by a beloved Orthodox cathedral in a missile strike last week in Odesa and underlined the war’s risk to the country’s cultural monuments.
Tennessee Reps. Justin Pearson and Justin Jones are hoping to once again reclaim their legislative seats after being expelled for their involvement in a gun control protest on the House floor. The young Black lawmakers known as members of the “Tennessee Three” were reinstated by local officials, but only on an interim basis. To fully take back their positions, they must now advance in a special election Thursday. Both easily cleared their June primary elections, and now face general election opponents in Democrat-led districts. Jones is up against Republican candidate Laura Nelson for the Nashville district. Meanwhile, Pearson, from Memphis, faces independent candidate Jeff Johnston.
Pope Francis is challenging university students to make the world a more just and inclusive place. Francis is visiting the Catholic University which is one of Portugal's top institutions of higher learning. He's focusing his second day in Portugal on Thursday on inspiring young people to combat global warming and economic inequalities. Francis arrived in Lisbon on Wednesday and is staying through the weekend to attend World Youth Day. The big Catholic jamboree was launched by St. John Paul II in the 1980s to encourage young Catholics in their faith. Francis has picked up John Paul’s mantle with gusto as he seeks to inspire the next generation to rally behind his key social justice, economic and environmental priorities.
Adidas has brought in $437 million from the first release of Yeezy sneakers left over after breaking ties with Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The German sportswear maker is trying to offload the unsold shoes and donate part of the proceeds to groups like the Anti-Defamation League that are fighting antisemitism and other forms of hate. Ye’s antisemitic and other offensive comments led the company to end the partnership in October. Adidas says it's already handed over 10 million euros in donations and expected to give an additional 100 million euros, with further donations possible depending on how future sales go. The first batch of shoes released in June sold out, and a second sale started Wednesday.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, say they are separating after 18 years of marriage. The two said in statements posted on Instagram on Wednesday that they made the decision after “many meaningful and difficult conversations.” The couple were married in a ceremony in Montreal in 2005. They have three children, 15-year-old Xavier, 14-year-old Ella-Grace and 9-year-old Hadrien. A statement from Trudeau's office said, “They remain a close family, and Sophie and the prime minister are focused on raising their kids in a safe, loving and collaborative environment.”