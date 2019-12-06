26 named 'exemplary citizens' by Macon County State's Attorney's Office

DECATUR — It was a good year for good deeds.
A record-high number of people were honored Friday by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office for going out of their way to help law enforcement this year. The Exemplary Citizen Awards recognize individuals who committed acts of bravery and service that helped lead to criminal prosecution.
“The most frustrating thing we face as prosecutors is people who don't want to get involved, who don't want to cooperate,” said State's Attorney Jay Scott. “So it's people like this we started recognizing several years ago for doing the thing that makes our job easier.”
This year, 26 people received the awards, presented by Scott during the sixth annual ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.
Since 2014, 79 people have been recognized with the award, which comes with a celebratory plaque and coin. Ten of the 2019 recipients took actions that led to arrests involving felony charges, and 14 involved arrests from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.
One recipient was lifelong Decatur resident 43-year-old Jason Largent, who was sitting in his truck when confronted by a man who demanded money and claimed to have a gun. Largent retrieved a baseball bat from the back of his truck, causing the man to run away.
After Largent reported the incident to police, the man, revealed to be a career criminal, was arrested, prosecuted and sentenced to prison for attempted aggravated battery.
"I just needed to do something," said Largent, recalling how the man showed intent to harm, whether he actually had a gun or not. "Doing that was probably the better option I had."
Other recipients were given their awards after reporting drivers described as “grossly impaired,” preventing domestic violence and notifying police of burglaries in-progress.
Ken Frye, director of Scovill Zoo, was also among those recognized for writing down the license plate of a car involved in a running gun battle that spanned several city blocks. The report led to an arrest and prosecution for the crime of aggravated discharge of a firearm.
Another was 12-year-old Antwan Gaddy, Jr., who's bravery resembled in fending off a burglar by slashing and stabbing him with a knife. DNA analysis of the blood then led to the arrest of 25-year-old Moses Ratliff who was prosecuted with residential burglary.
Gaddy and several other recipients were not in attendance.
“I think it's the right thing to do and it shows the people here in town that care," said Largent. "The Macon County State's Attorney, the whole team of people, it's just really cool that they do stuff like this for the community.”
