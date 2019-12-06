26 named 'exemplary citizens' by Macon County State's Attorney's Office

DECATUR — It was a good year for good deeds.

A record-high number of people were honored Friday by the Macon County State's Attorney's Office for going out of their way to help law enforcement this year. The Exemplary Citizen Awards recognize individuals who committed acts of bravery and service that helped lead to criminal prosecution.

“The most frustrating thing we face as prosecutors is people who don't want to get involved, who don't want to cooperate,” said State's Attorney Jay Scott. “So it's people like this we started recognizing several years ago for doing the thing that makes our job easier.”

This year, 26 people received the awards, presented by Scott during the sixth annual ceremony at the Decatur Civic Center, 1 Gary K. Anderson Plaza.

Since 2014, 79 people have been recognized with the award, which comes with a celebratory plaque and coin. Ten of the 2019 recipients took actions that led to arrests involving felony charges, and 14 involved arrests from driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.