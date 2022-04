DECATUR — The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees Unit 77 will meet at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 4, at Bistro 537 at Richland Community College.

All active and retired railroad employees are welcome to attend.

Guest speaker will be Chef Brian Tucker of Richland Community College.

For those wishing to stay for lunch contact Pam Hahn by April 29 for menu choices and cost at 217-855-5994.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0