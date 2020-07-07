Nearly 2 years later, ballot recount underway for Macon County sheriff race

Root’s attorney John Fogarty said that, whatever happens, this election re-result is going to be a close-run thing. “But I would not be surprised if there is a movement of a handful of votes, maybe five or six,” he added.

“Out of the original 40,000 ballots cast, there will be a number of votes that didn’t get counted because the marking isn’t quite in the right place for the machine to read. But somebody who is reading it by hand now can tell that this is meant to be a vote for Brown or Root or whoever.”

Fogarty said the main task ahead is to get the undisputed ballots counted and agreed and so to clear the way for the lawyers to “do the math and fight about the rest of them.”

Tanner, the county clerk, said the judge’s orders on the recount are very specific to ensure fairness. A total of 10 election judges, split between Republican and Democrats, hand count each precinct, two judges to a precinct. There are also 10 poll watchers, split evenly between Brown and Root, who are chosen by them and who monitor the process and can raise objections to a decision on any ballot.