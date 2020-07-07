Nearly 2 years later, ballot recount underway for Macon County sheriff race

DECATUR — The fate of who gets to be Macon County sheriff is being re-decided one painstaking ballot at a time.
And with nearly 40,000 of them to pick through, the hand recount is likely to take three or four weeks in its attempt to figure out whether incumbent Democratic Sheriff Tony Brown remains duly elected or whether his Republican challenger, Lt. Jim Root, should have gotten the top job.
The court-ordered recount of the 2018 race for Macon County sheriff got underway Tuesday in the Macon County Office Building. The recount was a compromise Brown and Root agreed to after Root filed a legal challenge to the election that he lost by one vote, 19,654 to Brown’s tally of 19,655.
But whatever the recount outcome, excluding the possibility a clear vote lead emerges or the very outside possibility Root or Brown concedes the issue, the candidates are likely to be arguing in court about what happens next.
At issue are disputed ballots thrown up along the way where voter’s intentions aren’t clear. Champaign Circuit Court Judge Anna M. Benjamin, who ordered the recount, wants those dubious ballots sealed and she will decide what happens to them after hearing legal arguments from both sides.
Michael Raub, a lawyer acting for Macon County and advising Macon County Clerk Josh Tanner, said the whole process of a hand recount on this scale is very unusual. And, he said, it’s a vague legal area covering the mechanics of changing who gets to be sheriff if the judge, based on her judgement of what the majority of the voters intended, awards the race to Root two years into Sheriff Brown’s term.
“I don’t know how that works and even if the election code even addresses that point specifically,” said Raub. “And in Illinois, everyone has one appeal,” meaning the judge’s decision itself could be contested.
The lawyers for Brown and Root, meanwhile, remain confident the hand recount, with every ballot examined by the human eye and not a machine, will yield a more definitive result.
“We have maintained all along that the recount would actually result in Sheriff Brown increasing his lead,” said Christopher Sherer, Brown’s attorney. Brown had previously filed a motion to dismiss Root’s legal challenge to the election result and Sherer said that had been based on an earlier discovery recount which Sherer said gave Brown more votes. The judge, however, ruled in June 2019 that Root’s challenge could continue.
“So once we see how everything shakes out here (at the hand recount) I think both sides will have a better idea of the relative strengths and weaknesses of their argument,” Sherer added.
Root’s attorney John Fogarty said that, whatever happens, this election re-result is going to be a close-run thing. “But I would not be surprised if there is a movement of a handful of votes, maybe five or six,” he added.
“Out of the original 40,000 ballots cast, there will be a number of votes that didn’t get counted because the marking isn’t quite in the right place for the machine to read. But somebody who is reading it by hand now can tell that this is meant to be a vote for Brown or Root or whoever.”
Fogarty said the main task ahead is to get the undisputed ballots counted and agreed and so to clear the way for the lawyers to “do the math and fight about the rest of them.”
Tanner, the county clerk, said the judge’s orders on the recount are very specific to ensure fairness. A total of 10 election judges, split between Republican and Democrats, hand count each precinct, two judges to a precinct. There are also 10 poll watchers, split evenly between Brown and Root, who are chosen by them and who monitor the process and can raise objections to a decision on any ballot.
Each weekday the recount starts at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 4:30 p.m. The judges get paid $10 an hour and get half an hour for lunch. When they leave to go eat or when they finish for the day, the ballots are gathered up and locked in a vault until the counting starts again.
“It’s awkward, but it’s the process, and so we just march on,” said Tanner, who was not in office at the time of the original sheriff’s vote. “This has been a pretty unusual year and, hopefully, the election in November runs smoothly.”
