Need a break? Here's the fun story behind these Decatur 'snow squirrels'

Pranks have been a part of the family for years, introduced with their mother, "who could be very smart and yet who could be very silly" and "the key culprit" of family pranks, "especially in her later years," said Sowers, a Decatur resident.

The 67-year-old said his sister showed up once in his backyard dressed as a flamingo, explaining that the tropical bird makes Mona uncomfortable. On Easter, he dressed in a "white yeti/Easter Rabbit" costume and hid toilet paper around his sister's backyard for her to find. Polley said she once went to her cousin's place of work and built a snowman on top of her car.

"As soon as one joke is done we start working on the next one," Sowers said. "Now that Mom is gone Sheryl and I continue to look for the laughter in any situation and to look for ways to surprise each other."

The siblings take to Facebook to share their exploits, hoping they bring smiles to the people reading and keeping alive fond memories of the joy their mother left behind.

"Since COVID hit we've done it even more, just trying to bring a little laughter in these tough days," Sowers said.

