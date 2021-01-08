Need a break? Here's the fun story behind these Decatur 'snow squirrels'

DECATUR — Sheryl Polley, surrounded by near-perfect packing snow, shaped and sculpted what she hoped would catch her brother by surprise.
On Wednesday morning, she sneaked over to her older brother Marvin Sowers' house and began assembling snow squirrels across his front yard. Polley thought her plan foolproof, but Sowers, 67, and his wife Mona arrived to their home about an hour later.
"I was going to surprise him with it and they happened to notice and surprised me," Polley said. "I’m almost 65 years old and I still like playing in the snow."
She ended up sculpting seven snowy squirrel figures decorated with googly eyes and dressed with a pair of colored sunglasses and a scarf, all formed to look like they were holding a peanut. Polley said creating the animals was a way to enjoy the beautiful day and take advantage of "really good packing snow."
But the root reason follows years of playful teasing between the siblings and the squirrels are symbolizing inside jokes poking fun at her brother. Marvin once crashed his bike after seeing a white squirrel and getting distracted while riding through Rock Springs Conservation Area, Polley explained.
Googly eyes and sunglasses were "another dig at my brother because he always loses his reading glasses," Polley said. "So I wanted him to end up with a lot of glasses."
Pranks have been a part of the family for years, introduced with their mother, "who could be very smart and yet who could be very silly" and "the key culprit" of family pranks, "especially in her later years," said Sowers, a Decatur resident.
The 67-year-old said his sister showed up once in his backyard dressed as a flamingo, explaining that the tropical bird makes Mona uncomfortable. On Easter, he dressed in a "white yeti/Easter Rabbit" costume and hid toilet paper around his sister's backyard for her to find. Polley said she once went to her cousin's place of work and built a snowman on top of her car.
"As soon as one joke is done we start working on the next one," Sowers said. "Now that Mom is gone Sheryl and I continue to look for the laughter in any situation and to look for ways to surprise each other."
The siblings take to Facebook to share their exploits, hoping they bring smiles to the people reading and keeping alive fond memories of the joy their mother left behind.
"Since COVID hit we've done it even more, just trying to bring a little laughter in these tough days," Sowers said.
