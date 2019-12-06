Need a poinsettia or rosemary tree? Check out the Decatur Park District's holiday plant sale

DECATUR — Want to warm up this weekend — and breathe in a lot of oxygen? Check out the greenhouse at the Schaub Floral Display Center, where the Decatur Park District is holding its eighth annual holiday plant sale.

A variety of poinsettias, rosemary trees and succulents line the tables for the sale, with proceeds benefiting the park district. The sale began Friday and also takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Poinsettias reign as the most popular choice, but shoppers on Friday also gravitated toward Christmas cactus. House plants are available as well.

The park district also holds seasonal sales in the spring around Mother's Day. The Schaub Floral Display Center is at 3415 Lost Bridge Rd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0