Need a poinsettia or rosemary tree? Check out the Decatur Park District's holiday plant sale
0 comments
DECATUR PARK DISTRICT

Need a poinsettia or rosemary tree? Check out the Decatur Park District's holiday plant sale

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
DOMINANT

Decatur resident Amanda Roberts, right, browses poinsettias along with Greenhouse Manager Sean Gremo, left, on Friday at the Schaub Floral Display Center during the eighth annual winter holiday plant sale.

 JEFF SMUDDE HERALD & REVIEW

DECATUR — Want to warm up this weekend — and breathe in a lot of oxygen? Check out the greenhouse at the Schaub Floral Display Center, where the Decatur Park District is holding its eighth annual holiday plant sale. 

A variety of poinsettias, rosemary trees and succulents line the tables for the sale, with proceeds benefiting the park district. The sale began Friday and also takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today. 

SECONDARY

Decatur resident Amanda Roberts checks out poinsettias on Friday. The park district traditionally sells several colors of the traditional hoilday plant during its annual sale.

Poinsettias reign as the most popular choice, but shoppers on Friday also gravitated toward Christmas cactus. House plants are available as well. 

The park district also holds seasonal sales in the spring around Mother's Day. The Schaub Floral Display Center is at 3415 Lost Bridge Rd. 

 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News