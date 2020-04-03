Need some fresh air? Here are outdoor places in Macon County where you can still go

DECATUR — With the closings of Illinois state parks, wildlife centers and playgrounds, some Decatur residents may be wondering where they can go for outdoor activities.
Good news: There are still options to breathe in the fresh air without sharing that air too closely with others. To accommodate public health guidance on limiting social interaction, the Decatur Park District closed recreational spaces like basketball and tennis courts. Until further notice, dog parks, golf courses and playgrounds were closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, parks themselves remain open with the public allowed to access large green spaces and trails, according to the Decatur Park District. The Illinois Department of Public Health encourages exercising outdoors, but says to wash your hands after you return inside from being outdoors and before eating.
"We encourage people to do that as long as they're following social distancing practices," said Karalee Misner, director of marketing and communications. "Practice playing catch with someone you've been in contact with or kick a ball around or taking your dog for a walk."
Misner said residents could bring a mat to one of the parks' grassy areas and do yoga or partake in wildlife watching. Many of the facilities were closed due to Gov. J.B. Pritzker's executive order, but green spaces and trails are excluded.
The park district was one of more than 1,000 organizations that voiced support of the safe use of parks during the COVID-19 outbreak, according to the National Recreation and Park Association.
"We recognize that physical distancing may take a toll on our mental health, especially during high-stress and anxiety-producing global public health emergencies," said NRPA in a March 18 statement. "We also know that parks provide a connection to the outdoors and green space as well as opportunities for physical activity which studies demonstrate reduces stress and improves mental health."
All Macon County Conservation District trails and areas remain open as well, with the exception of Sand Creek Conservation Area at 946 E. Elwin Rd. in Decatur. Rock Springs Nature Center and all outdoor restrooms are closed and all public programs are cancelled until Sunday April 12.
Joe Nihiser, lake maintenance supervisor for Lake Decatur, said the city has placed no restrictions on lake activities and will be honoring last year's dock licenses. Once offices open back up, dock pier and boat license bills will be sent out and requests they be paid as soon as possible, he said.
"There have been a lot of boats out. I have about six trailers in the parking lot in Nelson Park right now," Nihiser said Thursday morning. "The banks are allowed to be open for fishing; we just want people to follow social distancing, no congregating of six people or greater and stay six feet apart."
Until the need for coronavirus precautions pass, all boat ramps are closed in Decatur except for the ramp in Nelson Park.
17 photos of Decatur parks
MEMORY LANE: Bike-a-thon
MEMORY LANE: Playground
MEMORY LANE: Lincoln Park hill
MEMORY LANE: YMCA soccer
MEMORY LANE: Boy Scouts Klondike Derby
MEMORY LANE: Flying kites
MEMORY LANE: Sledding in Nelson Park
MEMORY LANE: Playing in the snow
MEMORY LANE: Play Day's 50th anniversary at Johns Hill Park
MEMORY LANE
MEMORY LANE
MEMORY LANE
MEMORY LANE
MEMORY LANE
Memory Lane
Memory Lane
MEMORY LANE 12/31
Contact Garrett Karsten at (217) 421-6949. Follow him on Twitter: @GarrettKarsten
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.