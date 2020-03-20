Need something for the kids to do? 2 Decatur groups are partnering to give out free 'fun learning bags'

DECATUR — To help occupy youth who will be out of school for several weeks, the Boys & Girls Club of Decatur and Decatur Township plan to distribute free "fun learning bags" for Macon County students.

Volunteers on Friday were packing up the bags, which organizers said would include books, snacks, jump ropes, games, worksheets and arts and crafts activities.

Macon County residents interested in receiving a bag can pick them up from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the club, 859 N. Jasper St. The club is open to member families on Monday, and then open to the community on Wednesday and Friday.

For more information, visit facebook.com/bgcdecatur.

