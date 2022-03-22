Nelson Park dock expansion OK'd by Decatur council

DECATUR — Decatur is one step closer to having a full-scale marina on its eponymous lake.

The Decatur City Council voted 5-0 Monday to approve an intergovernmental agreement with the Decatur Park District and G&H Marine, a Decatur-based dock builder, for the construction of at least 40 new slips in between Nelson Park and Chandler Park.

The city, which owns the lake, the park district, which owns the land, and G&H, which would construct and operated the new slips, signed a memorandum of understanding last year. This agreement essentially codifies the memorandum of understanding.

The lease, which will be between the park district and G&H Marine, is for 20 years. The first phase of development with the 40 slips cost about $400,000.

Based on the memorandum of understanding, G&H has already ordered the materials for the docks and has begun assembling them in hopes of having them ready for boating season in a few months.

The city's public works department is removing abandoned docks, piers and anchors in the area where the first 40 slips will be located.

G&H has also agreed to construct additional docks within 12 months of being notified by the park district of at least 20 new requests for slips. All additional construction will be done in increments of 20.

Mayor Julie Moore Wolfe described this as "a very exciting point in our city's history" and one step closer to a full-scale marina.

"Hopefully we're going to get to that point sooner rather than later because there is all sorts of interest in that lake," Moore Wolfe said.

Over the years, the city and park district have sought to maximize the unique asset that is Lake Decatur, especially near 180-acre Nelson Park.

Both governmental bodies in 2011 approved the concept, later dubbed Lakeshore Landing, which envisioned transforming the city’s east side into a hub for restaurants, condos, a water park, miniature golf course and other outdoor recreation. Several aspects have since come to fruition, including the 4,000-seat Devon G. Buffett Lakeshore Amphitheatre, which opened in 2019, and Splash Cove outdoor waterpark, which opened last summer.

The city and park district in 2013 split the $1.4 million cost to construct a new promenade and docks in front of the Beach House restaurant. They were meant to showcase how all the docks on the lake could look if new, consistent standards were implemented.

The city issued a request for proposals last year for the turnkey development of a marina. No proposals were fully responsive to the request, but G&H offered an alternative taking a step-by-step approach.

The agreement with G&H includes an "exclusion zone" between Lost Bridge Road and U.S. 36. This means that the city and park district would have to agree to permit the construction of new private docks within the zone. And if they make an exception, G&H would be the firm to construct the new docks.

"The exclusion zone will eliminate opportunities for those with limited means access to all the opportunities that Lake Decatur has to offer for at least the next 20 years," Horn said.

He added that the docks, likely more expensive than what is currently in place, would prevent low-income residents, particularly the city's Black residents, from accessing the lake.

Horn, however, later explained that he voted in favor of the proposal "because there may be an opportunity in the future to change the dimensions of the exclusion zone so that those individuals that are displaced do have a place to go."

Others saw it a different way, with Councilwoman Lisa Gregory deeming the exclusion zone "critical to being able to have a marina operator here in town."

The city has long sought to get out of the marina business. But in order to do that, city officials say they need to make it worth a private business' while to invest the funds necessary to construct and operate. City Manager Scot Wrighton said the city and park district will have the opportunity to make exceptions, but he did not anticipate any conflicts.

"We want to honor the intent of the lease, which is to not have rampant, widespread competition that undermines the successfulness of the franchise marina operator," Wrighton said.

The waitlist for slips on Lake Decatur was 57 at the end of last year, according to the city. The park district has indicated "there may soon be sufficient interest to plan for another 40 slips as early as next year," Wrighton said.

Council favors more food trucks downtown

Decatur could see more food trucks in the central business district in the near future.

Currently, food trucks are only permitted downtown during special events, festivals and celebrations. Outside of downtown, food truck venders obtain a food handling permit from the Macon County Health Department and must set up on private parking lots.

A majority of the council indicated a preference to make the rules for food trucks operating downtown similar to those in other areas of the city.

"The more food options available for Decatur residents in the areas that people frequent, the better the quality of life for the citizens and the more customers for businesses in those areas," Horn said.

Under one draft ordinance, food trucks would be regulated as they are outside the city center except with provisions limiting them to three hours of sales per day and barring them from locating within 200 feet of an existing brick-and-mortar restaurant.

Some council members, however, indicated a willingness to tinker with the hours.

A second draft proposal would only allow food trucks to operate within the area bounded by Wood, Eldorado, Church and Franklin streets when part of a special event.

This basically means a local sponsoring organization would have to take responsibility for instructing food trucks where to park, make arrangements for electricity and toilets and collect trash after the event.

Moore Wolfe said she preferred this option.

Wrighton said he would come back with an ordinance ready in the near future.

African American history museum to receive funds

The council approved a $25,000 grant for the African American Cultural & Genealogical Society of Illinois using federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The funds will be put toward defraying operating losses incurred during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agreement is pattered after a $200,000 subsidy the city granted to the Children's Museum of Central Illinois last year.

The city has received about $34 million in ARPA funds in total, most of which have been earmarked for infrastructure and neighborhood revitalization initiatives.

