New beer and music festival coming to the Devon Amphitheater in May

DECATUR — A new event is coming to kick off the summer at the Devon Lakeshore Amphitheater.

The Devon On Tap Music and Beer Festival will be 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, May 16, at the amphitheater's location at 2686 E. Cantrell St. in Nelson Park. Featuring live music from local Decatur and Taylorville bands, along with beer tasting from local breweries, the event is centered around kicking off the 2020 season at the amphitheater.

Local vendors Notorious P.I.G. and Allen's Concessions will have food trucks stationed at the event and food can also be purchased from the Devon's concession stand.

