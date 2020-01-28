New beginnings: For some, Macon County Mental Health Court offers path to treatment

DECATUR — Aaron Purcell, 31, believes his life would look different today if he had he not sought out mental health treatment.

Purcell, of Decatur, said he has schizoaffective disorder, a chronic mental health condition where symptoms can involve hallucinations, mania and depression. By participating in the Macon County Mental Health Court program, Purcell and those facing similar issues can have nonviolent charges dismissed from their records.

Purcell, who had faced charges related to growing cannabis plants, said the program made a much bigger difference on his life, going from a life in the streets "searching for something that's not even there," to finding an honest job and independent housing.

"It wasn't an easy route, I did have ups and downs, but I complied and stuck with it,” said Purcell, among those who celebrated graduation on Tuesday. Records show he was also involved with the program in 2015 in connection with a burglary charge. He urges others with mental health issues to seek help as well.

"Change is possible, be consistent and stick with it,” he said.