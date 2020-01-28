New beginnings: For some, Macon County Mental Health Court offers path to treatment

DECATUR — Aaron Purcell, 31, believes his life would look different today if he had he not sought out mental health treatment.
Purcell, of Decatur, said he has schizoaffective disorder, a chronic mental health condition where symptoms can involve hallucinations, mania and depression. By participating in the Macon County Mental Health Court program, Purcell and those facing similar issues can have nonviolent charges dismissed from their records.
Purcell, who had faced charges related to growing cannabis plants, said the program made a much bigger difference on his life, going from a life in the streets "searching for something that's not even there," to finding an honest job and independent housing.
"It wasn't an easy route, I did have ups and downs, but I complied and stuck with it,” said Purcell, among those who celebrated graduation on Tuesday. Records show he was also involved with the program in 2015 in connection with a burglary charge. He urges others with mental health issues to seek help as well.
"Change is possible, be consistent and stick with it,” he said.
Emotion filled the upper 5B courtroom at the Macon County Courthouse Tuesday as six participants graduated from the Mental Health Court program. Those graduating, like Purcell, were celebrating the triumph of completing the months-long journey.
The specialty court provides an alternative for individuals who have committed a nonviolent crime due to a mental disorder. An individual may receive treatment under the court's supervision, rather than face incarceration. Among the graduating group were 48 total criminal charges, 19 of those being felonies. Since they started the program, none had acquired new charges.
To graduate, each person had to complete phases that included meeting with Heritage Behavioral Health Center staff and the assigned parole officer, and appearing in court. According to Circuit Judge R.C. Bollinger, the timing each person completes the program can vary and not everyone finishes.
"This is a difficult program," Bollinger said. "It's very time-intensive — making court appearances, meeting with case managers, following a treatment plan. If you successfully complete the program, you've done a lot. Our graduates have done a lot."
The court began in 2011 and takes a maximum of 25 cases at a time. To qualify, a referral must be made by an individual's attorney, either private counsel or a public defender. The court is certified by the Illinois Supreme Court, meaning it's met the statewide standards for a specialty court.
Deangelo Stoner, specialty courts adult probation officer, said the purpose is twofold in getting help for individuals who may lack necessary resources and to prevent them from becoming re-offenders. Stoner said dismissed charges allow some individuals to overcome obstacles in life, such as re-qualifying for housing.
"We want to build up morale and make them feel supported," said Stoner, who regularly meets with the program participants throughout the week. "It's allowing me to be that support system for them, and that is very rewarding."
Bollinger said the support doesn't stop after graduation, inviting all who complete the program to stay in touch. He encouraged them to serve as evidence for newcomers in the program or anyone considering to join.
"I always encourage our graduates to come back and tell us how you've been doing," he said. "It's nice to see, for new people, how this can benefit them," also adding "they're always welcome to return and continue receiving treatment."
