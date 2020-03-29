11 new cases of COVID-19 in Taylorville senior apartments, officials say

TAYLORVILLE — Officials on Sunday reported an increase of 11 cases of COVID-19 in Christian County, all linked to the Rolling Meadows Senior Apartments in Tayvlorille.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of the coronavirus disease to 13 in Christian County. Of the two previously reported cases, officials had said Saturday that one was in the apartments and that other residents would be tested.

"The apartment complex has been placed on quarantine as a protective measure," the Christian-Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency said in a statement Sunday. "No visitors will be allowed until further notice. The residents are being monitored daily by public health."

Officials had said Thursday that both previously reported cases in Christian County were linked to services held March 15 at Crossroads Apostolic Ministries in Taylorville. The congregation has fewer than 50 members.

The Rolling Meadows property is run by owned by Lutheran Social Services of Illinois and is an affordable living apartment building for senior adults subsidized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.