New Central Park Music + Art Series canceled after 1 event

DECATUR — A new Decatur art and music festival series, aimed at bringing entertainment back to the downtown area after the end of Decatur Celebration and Blues in Central Park, has ended after the first of three events.

Organizers announced Friday in a social media post that the Central Park Music + Art Series, planned as three free events in July, August, and September, was officially canceled. “Unfortunately, our presenting partner has decided not to continue, so sadly we are canceling the rest of the series and returning all sponsor money,” the post read.

In separate interviews with the Herald & Review, organizers Shani and Tronnie Goss identified Donnie's Homespun Pizza as the presenting partner. Donnie's owner Neill Dresen disputes their characterization of the circumstances.

“We put a lot of time and effort into planning, organizing, marketing, getting sponsors, recruiting artists and volunteers, and countless hours bombarding your feeds with hundreds of posts and graphics that got people to come,” wrote the Gosses, who are co-owners of Goss Advertising, in the post. “No one is more disappointed than we are.”

The Gosses announced the planning of the events in June. Noting that many have missed activities in downtown Decatur since the loss of Decatur Celebration, last held in 2019, and Blues in Central Park, last held in 2016, the Gosses said they were not trying to replicate those events. "We are creating something that will hopefully be a welcome departure from the usual," they wrote on the series' website. The first event was held July 31, with others scheduled Aug. 28 and Sept. 25.

It was during a conversation on Thursday, Aug. 11, the Gosses said, that Dresen made it clear he wanted to end the partnership. The Gosses declined to share specifics about how and why the partnership ended, citing concern about potential legal implications.

The couple said they attempted to figure out how to continue on with the event, but without support from the partnership, it wasn’t possible.

"Over the last week, we tried to save the event, and we just couldn't do it,” Shani Goss said. "We didn't have any food, we didn't have any music, and we didn't have a liquor license since they dropped out."

But Dresen told the Herald & Review that he never pulled out of the event and that he had nothing to do with it being canceled.

“I put together the whole thing. It's under my umbrella,” he said. “I'm booking the acts, I’m the entertainment, the whole nine yards. Dealing with the city permits, the set up, all for free. And I was still willing to keep going through with it, and everybody kept backing out.”

Dresen said during the Aug. 11 meeting, the Gosses expressed concern about the music and food options for the upcoming events, but he told them he didn’t have the resources necessary to make changes.

“I said, ‘Here's the thing. If this ain't good enough, I can't do it. There’s no more I can do. You can try it yourself, and I'll give you all the information,’” Dresen said.

Tronnie Goss called Dresen’s claims “a complete and utter fabrication” but again declined to elaborate further.

Some of the event’s sponsors also declined to say much about the situation.

Teri Hammel, executive director at the Decatur Area Convention & Visitors Bureau (DACVB) said she had “nothing to add regarding this sad news.”

Hammel said her organization is working on a new event called the CVB Jamboree set for Sep. 25 in Central Park, and that more information about the event will be available on the bureau’s website soon. A flyer for the event said it would include kids' karaoke, live music, zoo animals, outdoor games and food trucks.

The Decatur Park District was also listed as a sponsor of the Central Park series, but officials declined to discuss the situation. Executive Director Clay Gerhard said a comment from the district would not be “relevant.”

Another sponsor was the Decatur Area Arts Council. Executive Director Jerry Johnson said the event’s cancellation was a disappointment.

“We were excited, enthusiastic about the event being something new coming to downtown, but ultimately, we were disappointed that it's not going to continue this summer,” he said.

Shani Goss previously told the Herald & Review she wanted the series to help fill the gap left after the end of Blues in Central Park and the Decatur Celebration.

The first Central Park Music and Art Series event on July 31 went well, Goss said. Held from noon to 8 p.m., the event featured live music, food, and art vendors, with free admission for the community.

The Gosses said the community support they received in the hours since announcing the series’ cancellation was comforting. The couple is unsure if they will attempt to resurrect the event in the future, but they’re not ruling anything out.

“We’ll never say never,” Tronnie Goss said.

Kelsey Watznauer and Brendan Denison contributed reporting to this story.