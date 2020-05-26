NEW Coronavirus-related re-openings, changes for Central Illinois: What you need to know

Community Health Care Clinic Commitment to Health Luncheon: rescheduled to June 26

Easterseals Central Illinois: therapy appointments case-by-case basis

Livingston County Health Department: visitor restrictions; Livingston County residents age 60 and older, homebound with no assistance and in need of essential care items — such as food, medical supplies and hygiene products — may call 815-844-7174, Ext. 230.

Logan County Department of Public Health: vaccines, by appointment only, for kids' 2-, 4-, 6-, 12- and 15-month immunizations; service available only 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wed.-Thu.; call department to schedule and for information.

McLean County Center for Human Services: center remains open for clients who must be seen face-to-face but most clients switching to phone therapy; Crisis Team continuing to go to hospitals and out into community as needed; residential program clients sheltering in place.

McLean County Health Department: open with limited services; all visitors assessed for COVID-19 symptoms; dental clinic restricted to emergency appointments; WIC remains open but first call 309-888-5457.