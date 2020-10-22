New COVID deaths include several Central Illinoisans

SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) on Thursday reported 4,942 new COVID-19 cases statewide and 44 additional deaths, including several in Central Illinois.
The 44 deaths included:
- A Tazewell County woman in her 60s, a woman in her 70s and a man in his 70s.
- A DeWitt County man in his 70s.
- A LaSalle County woman in her 80s.
- A Peoria County woman in her 90s.
- A Sangamon County woman in her 80s.
- A Christian County man in his 90s.
- And a Shelby County man in his 70s.
Some of the fatalities may be reported on different days by county health departments. County health departments and IDPH report COVID cases and deaths at different times.
The 44 deaths mean that 9,387 Illinoisans have died of COVID since March, IDPH said. The 4,942 new cases bring to 360,159 the number of people in Illinois who have been diagnosed with the virus since March, IDPH said.
The statewide COVID positivity rate for cases as a percent of tests for the seven days ending Wednesday was 5.7%, IDPH said. That's unchanged from the day before.
As of Wednesday night, 2,463 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID, with 525 of them in intensive care and 212 on ventilators, IDPH said.
